Displaced Medical Students Claim 'Barred From Taking Exams' In Manipur

The students alleged that admit cards were sent only to six MBBS students.

Several medical students, who were displaced because of the ethnic unrest in Manipur, staged a protest in Churachandpur district today claiming they were barred from taking their first-year examination even as they completed all the required formalities. 27 MBBS students, seeking Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey's intervention, have alleged that they were barred despite depositing the fees and filling up their examination forms.

The students claimed the National Medical Commission or NMC had stated that it had no objection if they appeared from the parent college or from a different college. After this, the displaced students were attending classes at the Churachandpur Medical College (CMC).

However, they were first barred from their BDS examination and then from the MBBS examination which was scheduled to be held today.

The students have further alleged that admit cards and other examination materials were sent only to six MBBS students and the rest of the displaced students were excluded.

The students took a rally from Tuibong Bazar to the deputy commissioner's office and held a sit-in dharna and submitted a memorandum to the additional DC.

The North East Student Organisation (NESO) leaders visited the protesters and the organisation will take their issue seriously. "Will try to solve your grievances," said NESO coordinator Ejan Lotha.