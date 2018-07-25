Maran Brothers Will Be Charged In Telephone Exchange Case: High Court

Dayanidhi Maran is accused of setting up an illegal telephone exchange at his home. (File)

Former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran will be charged in the illegal telephone exchange case after their discharge was set aside by the Madras High Court today.

The brothers had been discharged from the case in March by a CBI court.

The high court has ordered the framing of charges within 12 weeks against Dayanidhi Maran and his elder brother Kalanithi Maran, who heads the Sun Group.

Dayanidhi Maran is accused of setting up an illegal telephone exchange at his home, at a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the government. The exchange was allegedly used to help Sun TV conduct business transactions and transfer data.

The CBI had alleged that the private telephone exchange was set up at the boat club residence of Dayanidhi Maran during 2004-06 when he was the telecom minister.

Dayanidhi Maran had told NDTV after the CBI court reprieve: "Justice has triumphed. I stand vindicated."

Mr Maran's party, the DMK, had paid a heavy price due to corruption allegations against key members of the party when it was a part of the UPA-II government at the centre.

The DMK suffered a rout in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, and Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK got a second straight term in 2016.

Mr Maran has already been discharged from the 2G case and the Aircel-Maxis deal case. Recently, former telecom minister A Raja and Rajya Sabha MP MK Kanimozhi - both DMK leaders - too were acquitted in the 2G case.

With his discharge in the illegal telephone exchange case, Dayanidhi Maran said he felt the taint on the DMK has been completely erased.

"I paid a heavy price. I resigned as Minister and lost elections. This is a big boost for the DMK. The party is a victim of witch hunt," he said.

When asked if there is any lesson that he has learnt, Dayanidhi Maran says, "Believe in judiciary. Never give up."