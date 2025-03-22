Executive Shot Multiple Times At Her Cabin In Patna Hospital, Dies

The director of a private hospital in Patna was allegedly shot dead inside her office cabin on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident came to light when Surabhi Raj, director of Asia Hospital near Dhanki Mor in Agamkuan police station area, was found lying in a pool of blood, with bullet injuries, by the hospital staff. The woman was rushed to AIIMS, Patna, where she succumbed to injuries.

Police said they are yet to identify the accused and also ascertain the motive behind the attack.

"The police learnt about the incident at around 4.30pm. A thorough probe is underway," a police officer said.

A hospital staff said at least five bullet shell casings were found at the spot.

"A training session by two doctors from another hospital was held for the trainees here between 2.30 and 3.30. When the session was over, we were asked not to leave. The trainers, however, left. We were giggling and having fun when we got conscious of the noise and went to check if anyone was sitting in the next room. We found ma'am (Surabhi) lying in a pool of blood," one of the trainees said.

Another trainee said the attack went unnoticed as no one heard the sound of gunshots.

A police team led by the Superintendent of Police (City), a forensic team and a dog squad were rushed to the spot for an investigation. Police said they are scanning CCTV footage for leads in the case.

There was no official statement from the hospital till the time of filing this report.