Dineshwar Sharma To Continue To Engage With People Of Kashmir: Home Ministry

Dineshwar Sharma was tasked by the government to engage with all stake holders. New Delhi: Dineshwar Sharma, the Centre's special representative, will continue to engage with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, even though Governor's Rule has been imposed in the state.



"He was appointed to keep engaging the people there and he will keep doing that", a senior official from the ministry told NDTV.



According to him, Dineshwar Sharma was tasked by the government to engage with all stake holders. "For him nothing has changed. Earlier he was reporting to the ministry, he will continue to do so," he added.



The Governor would emphasise to restore the rule of law back on the streets of Kashmir, while Dineshwar Sharma would be engaging with people politically too.



"The government wants to create a conducive atmosphere politically also and here his role would come to play," explains a senior bureaucrat.



Currently, Dineshwar Sharma is in the Valley and visiting and meeting people. Today, he visited Kheer Bhawani shrine in Tulmulla area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district to take part in the ongoing fair. Mr Sharma also paid obeisance at the temple and interacted with the devotees and the district administration.



On Monday, he visited the family of 'Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead by terrorists, to offer his condolences.



It is also being said that he might approach separatist leaders on individual basis. "He is doing ground work and is meeting some small leaders already," added an officer.



