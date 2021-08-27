5 Killed In Assam's Dima Hasao After Rebel Group Sets Trucks On Fire

Assam Police and Assam Rifles are carrying out a combing operation in the region

Five people were killed near Diyungbra in Assam's Dima Hasao district late Thursday night after their trucks were attacked, allegedly by members of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA).

Assam Police said the terrorists fired several rounds at the trucks before setting seven of them on fire. Security personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the five bodies.

"Information we got from the ground was that five suspected militants, who first fired from automatic weapons, set the trucks ablaze. We suspect the militant organisation DNLA to be behind this attack," Jayant Singh, Superintendent of Police (Dima Hasao District), said.

The Police and the Army's Assam Rifles unit are conducting a massive combing operation in the region; the incident took place a little over 200 km from Guwahati.

"We have recovered five bodies and are carrying out a search operation with the help of Assam Rifles. An investigation has already begun," he added.

The trucks were carrying coal and other material for a nearby cement manufacturing plant.

The Dima Hasao district - one of Assam's three hill districts - was earlier a hotbed of insurgent activities and groups. However, over the past five years a degree of calm had prevailed.

In May, security forces killed six DNLA terrorists in an encounter in the Dhansiri area of Karbi Anglong district. Arms and ammunitions were recovered from their possession, the police said.

This operation was after the DNLA killed a young man in the Dhansiri area.

Formed in 2019, the DNLA is believed to be active in the Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong disticts, as well as parts of neighbouring Nagaland.