Dilip Ghosh's Attack Allegations 'Drama For Attention': Trinamool MP

JP leader Dilip Ghosh had alleged that he was attacked during a bypoll campaign.

Trinamool MP Saugata Roy on Monday termed as "drama" BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's allegations that he was attacked during a campaign in poll-bound Bhabanipur.

He further claimed that Mr Ghosh was not harmed, instead, he was seen smiling and departing after campaigning.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Roy said, "Ultimately no harm was done to him as I saw pictures of him smiling and chanting ''Jai Shree Ram'' and going away. All this was a drama to get attention. We want to see a peaceful campaign during whatever time is left."

Mr Roy said that Dilip Ghosh went to an area where there is resentment against him, which is why a spontaneous protest was launched during his visit to the area.

He alleged that the BJP national vice president's security personnel pointed guns at the crowd that had gathered during his campaigning.

Earlier in the day, Mr Ghosh had alleged that he was attacked and abused by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll.

He had also alleged that one of the BJP workers who was accompanying him during campaigning was also beaten up.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Ghosh had said, "While I was campaigning in Bhabanipur today, TMC workers hurled abuses at me. I was meeting some people at a vaccination centre when some people suddenly surrounded me and started jostling. One of our workers was badly beaten."