'Jyotiraditya Scindia Not Speaking, Says Swine Flu': Digvijaya Singh

The Congress is unable to reach senior party Jyotiraditya Scindia - at the centre of political trouble brewing in Madhya Pradesh for the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government - because he has "swine flu", MP Digvijaya Singh told reporters last night.

"We tried to contact Scindia Ji (Jyotiraditya Scindia) but it is being said that he has swine flu, so haven't been able to speak to him," Mr Singh said.

"Whoever will try to disrespect the voter's mandate in Madhya Pradesh, will get a befitting reply from the people in the state... If you ask me, all is well," the 73-year-old former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister added.

"Jo sahi Congressi hai... wo Congress me rahega (Whoever is a righteous party member, will continue to stick around)," he added.

Last evening, amid high drama in Madhya Pradesh, a flurry of meetings were held in both the Congress and BJP camps after more than 17 Congress legislators - -- including six ministers -- loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia flew out to Bengaluru in the BJP-ruled Karnataka.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, once close to the Gandhis, is in Delhi, reveal sources. Reports suggest he is likely to join the BJP.

The Congress is desperately trying to negotiate a compromise and a formula will be offered to to send the 49-year-old former MP to Rajya Sabha as first preference candidate, sources in Madhya Pradesh Congress told NDTV.

Twenty ministers in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet resigned last night after Chief Minister Kamal Nath tried resolving the crisis with plans for a cabinet rejig. "I won't let those forces succeed which are creating instability with mafia's help... which are creating instability in government, a government created by people of Madhya Pradesh," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP has called its MLAs to Bhopal for a show of strength today evening. Sources said Shivraj Singh Chouhan could be chosen the leader of the legislative party in the meeting.

Mr Chouhan, however, last night said he is not interested in bringing down the state government in Madhya Pradesh. "We have nothing to do with this. This is Congress's internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government," he told reporters.

In the 230-member state assembly, the Kamal Nath government has 120 MLAs, just four over the majority mark of 116. 114 are from the Congress, two from the BSP, one Samajwadi Party and four are independents. The BJP has 107 MLAs and two seats are currently vacant.

If 17 exit, the Congress, which will be left with 97 MLAs, will lose its second state since Karnataka.

(With inputs from ANI)