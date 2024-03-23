Digvijaya Singh, Karti Chidambaram In Congress' Latest List For Lok Sabha Polls

With less than a month to go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress released its fourth list of 46 candidates on Saturday. Some of the big names on the list are former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Karti Chidambaram and Danish Ali, who joined the party on Wednesday, but it is also notable for its omissions.

Congress' Uttar Pradesh President Ajay Rai will contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi for the third straight time. Despite naming candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the first time, however, the party has kept the suspense going on the all-important Amethi and Rae Bareli seats.

The two constituencies have been Congress bastions, barring Rahul Gandhi's shock defeat to BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi in 2019. While Mr Gandhi is likely to contest from Amethi again, in addition to Kerala's Wayanad, all eyes are on the Rae Bareli seat, from where his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to make her political debut.

The seat was vacated by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has won it five straight times. Mrs Gandhi is now a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Digvijaya Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been fielded from his former Lok Sabha constituency of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh. Mr Singh had last won a general election from the same constituency in 1991 and his comeback attempt is expected to be an uphill battle as the Congress had won only one of the state's 29 seats in 2019. The senior leader had fought against Pragya Thakur of the BJP from Bhopal that year, and lost by a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes.