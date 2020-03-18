Digvijaya Singh Arrested As He Tries Meeting Rebel MLAs In Bengaluru

Digvijaya Sing and two other Congress leaders were placed under preventive arrest in Bengaluru today.

The Congress's Digvijaya Singh and two other leaders were placed under preventive arrest after they reached the Commissioner's office in Bengaluru to demand that they be allowed to meet the 16 MLAs, who, the Congress claims, are being "held hostage" by the BJP. The party declared it was another evidence that the 16 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh who are at a resort in Bengaluru were being forcibly detained.

The MLAs, all loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, were flown out to Bengaluru last week and shortly after Mr Scindia quit Congress, they and six other MLs had sent their resignation to the Madhya Pradesh Governor and the Speaker, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government on the brink of collapse.

"Digvijaya-ji is our Rajya Sabha candidate. He went to meet MLAs but he was told that he is a security risk. He became a security risk amid 500 Karnataka police personnel? This shows that the MLAs have been held hostage and the BJP is attempting to hijack the government," Chief Minister Kamal Nath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier today, Digvijaya Singh, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Sajjan Singh Verma along with a few other leaders, had reached the Commissioner's office. Mr Singh, Sachin Yadav Kantilal Bhuria were then placed under preventive arrest.

As the police took them away, Mr Singh said, "I don't know where I'm being taken. I should have been allowed to meet my MLAs. I am a law-abiding citizen. We will save the (Madhya Pradesh) government and bring back our MLAs too'.

"The BJP is hell bent on destabilising democratically elected governments. It has strengthened our resolve to fight to save democracy," DK Shivakumar said.

"We live in a democracy, not dictatorship," Mr Singh said, declaring that he would go on a hunger strike.

The BJP's model of democracy, he said, was one where "MLAs can't speak to the Chief Minister, the MLAs can't speak to their family members, the MLAs can't speak to the Speaker, the MLAs can't speak to party leaders, the MLAs will only speak under controlled circumstances and glare of goons posted by opposition".