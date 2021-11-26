Congress, Stunned By Trinamool In Meghalaya, Calls For Opposition Unity

Mallikarjun Kharge said Congress has asked all parties to be united against BJP's policies

The Congress will work with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party to ensure opposition unity despite their differences, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told NDTV this afternoon.

Ms Banerjee came to Delhi ahead of the winter session of parliament to discuss how her Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties can work together to question the National Democratic Alliance, or NDA, on key issues like price rise, withdrawing farm laws and the border tension with China.

"We are trying our best. Under the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji, we had a strategy committee meeting yesterday. Both house leaders were present. Whatever the outside political scenario, but inside we should be united to redress the grievances of the common people," Mr Kharge told NDTV.

The talks of opposition unity come amid flashpoints in Goa and Meghalaya where the Trinamool Congress have managed to sign up Congress leaders, effectively reducing the Congress's presence in the two states.

"You see, that is an organisational matter. The high command will deal with those issues. As far as parliament is concerned, we are requesting all parties to be united against the BJP government's policies," Mr Kharge said.

At least 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya have joined Ms Banerjee's party. In Assam, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana too, the Trinamool Congress made inroads at the cost of the Congress.

In Delhi, Ms Banerjee has already given an open invitation to any leader who wanted to join Trinamool Congress in its battle against the BJP. She also flared up when asked about a possible meeting with Ms Gandhi, questioning if it was "mandatory".