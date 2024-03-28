'Didn't Speak About Citizenship Law CAA': Pinarayi Vijayan Attacks Rahul Gandhi

"During his yatra, Rahul Gandhi didn't speak about it," he alleged (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was maintaining silence on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing an anti-CAA meeting organised by the CPI(M), Mr Vijayan alleged that the Wayanad MP did not utter a word during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra against the BJP-led central government's decision to implement the contentious law in the country.

"During his yatra, Rahul Gandhi didn't speak about it, and after the yatra, he didn't say anything about it," Mr Vijayan alleged.

His statement came after the Congress-led UDF in Kerala accused Vijayan of using the issue for political gain in the southern state.

