Didn't Attend Rajya Sabha Today Due To 'Illness': HD Deve Gowda

He released an urgent media statement about this tonight and has given this information.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, informed that he could not participate in the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday due to illness.

Also, an important meeting of the JDS party was organized in Bangalore on Monday. Due to hip pain, he could not sit for a long time even in that meeting.

The former Prime Minister said that he attended the meeting for only ten minutes and then got treatment from the doctor and returned home to rest.

The former prime minister said that he will participate in the program on Wednesday if the pain subsides.

Meanwhile, the former prime ministers watched the Rajya Sabha proceedings live on TV at home.

