'Didi's MPs Mimic Veep, Share Password': Amit Shah In Meet On Bengal

Union home minister and the BJP's chief strategist Amit Shah launched a no-holds barred attack on the Mamata Banerjee today, accusing her MPs of gross misconduct and her government of keeping the state stagnant. The BJP, he claimed, will win more than 35 of the state's 40 parliamentary seats next year, he added.

Speaking to the party's IT cell in Kolkata today, Mr Shah cited Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra, who was recently expelled from the Lok Sabha over a cash-for-query row.

"Didi's MP shares her password with businessmen in exchange for gifts and now she is trying to safeguard that MP. How many questions were asked about the poor in Bengal? They will never do that because the poor cannot give them expensive gifts," Amit Shah said.

Then he took on Kalyan Banerjee, the Trinamool MP in the eye of the storm for his mimicry of Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"Her MP also mimics the Vice President. Does it behove an MP?" Mr Shah asked.