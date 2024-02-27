'Did You Hear it From My Mouth?' Kamal Nath Shuts Down Congress Exit Buzz

There has been a buzz about Congress veteran Kamal Nath switching sides to the BJP.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath has put a full stop over speculation made about him regarding switching sides to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying "have you ever heard this from my mouth? Is there any indication? Nothing."

Mr Nath made the remark while addressing the media persons in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district today. The Congress leader arrived here on a five day visit to the district. He will go to various assemblies in the district and hold meetings with workers and party officials in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

When Kamal Nath was asked about joining the saffron party, he said, "You (media) are saying this and no one else is saying this. Have you ever heard this from my mouth? Is there any indication? Nothing. You (media) run this news (about switching sides), and then ask me about it. First, you (media) should refute it."

Recently, Mr Nath has been in the headlines over speculations about he may join the BJP but as of now there is no sign of him switching sides to the BJP.

Meanwhile, reacting to damage to farmers caused due to rain and hailstorm in the state, the Congress leader said that he would demand appropriate compensation from the Chief Minister.

Besides, Kamal Nath has taken a potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over debt on the state and has said that this government is running on loans only. It is the public's money.

Speaking about the announcement of Congress candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress leader said, "Discussions are going on right now and the candidates will be announced soon."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)