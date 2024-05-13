Did BJP's LK Advani Call Rahul Gandhi 'Hero Of Indian Politics'? A Fact Check

The fact checker saw that a link was shared with the viral claims.

Claim

Did BJP stalwart LK Advani praise Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a hero of Indian politics?

Fact

Newschecker first ran a keyword search for "Advani Rahul Gandhi praises", which did not lead to any news reports about such a statement.

The fact checker saw that a link was shared with the viral claims, purportedly of a media outlet called Avadh Bhoomi. They looked up the article on the website and did not find any such report, while the corresponding link showed that the article was not there.

A further search led to a Hindi fact-check report by onlyfact.in, dated May 9, 2024. Onlyfact.in stated that they contacted the media outlet, who denied that Mr Advani gave such a statement and upon asking who the source was, the outlet said they were removing the article.

Also, according to a disclaimer published on the Avadh Bhumi website, "All information on this website - https://avadhbhumi.com/ - is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. avadhbhumi.com makes no guarantees about the completeness, reliability and accuracy of this information.

(This story was originally published by NewsChecker, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective.)