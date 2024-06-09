Did BJP's Annamalai Break Down Over Lok Sabha Polls Results? A Fact Check

The viral Annamalai video is from April 2024

As the BJP failed to open its electoral account in Tamil Nadu in the recent Lok Sabha Polls, a video of party's state chief Annamalai breaking down while on a dias has grabbed eyeballs on social media platforms. Multiple X users shared the 33-second-long-footage of the Tamil Nadu BJP Chief linking it to the party's dismal performance in the southern state in the general elections.

The video is being shared on X with the caption, "He (Annamalai) worked 24X7 for three years. Reached to every part of Tamil Nadu. BJP vote share is now 19% in Tamil Nadu & when he took charge it was just 8%. Tears in his eyes means a lot. But he will come back. Annamalai is the future of Tamil Nadu..." The text accompanying the video insinuates that Annamalai broke down after the BJP debacle poll result in Tamil Nadu.

However, Newschecker found that the video is from April 2024, and does not show the BJP leader's reaction to his party's performance in Tamil Nadu.

Fact Check/Verification

A Google lens search on the keyframes of the viral footage of Annamalai led us to an Instagram post by Tamil news outlet Puthiya Thalaimurai Tv, dated April 17, 2024. Carrying the same clip, it stated that Annamalai breaks down while speaking to elderly.

We also found the viral clip in a video by news outlet Dinamalar, live streamed on April 17, 2024, showing Annamalai addressing the elderly in Coimbatore.

An Asianet News report from April 2024 further corroborated that the Tamil BJP Chief got emotional while addressing the senior citizens in Coimbatore. The widely circulated footage was also shared on YouTube channel of News18 Tamil Nadu in April 2024.

Annamalai had also shared visuals from the event on his official X account on April 17, 2024.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai who contested from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, lost the seat to DMK's Ganapathy Rajkumar P with a margin of 1,18,068 votes.

Conclusion

We could thus conclude that an old video has been misleadingly shared to show Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai breaking down after failing to win any seat in Lok Sabha Polls in the state.

Result

Missing Context

(This story was originally published by Newschecker, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)