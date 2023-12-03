Dhol, Dance, Dominance: BJP, Congress Celebrations In 4 States In Pics

BJP Celebration Rajasthan PTI

Celebrations and cheers broke out outside BJP offices in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh as the party raced ahead of the Congress, trends at midday showed. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress had a firm lead, according to early trends. But by 11 am, the BJP caught up, taking over the rival.

The Congress is ahead with a comfortable lead in Telangana, reaching the majority mark, leaving the ruling BRS far behind, as per the latest trends of the Election Commission of India. The Congress is leading on 61 seats while the BRS is ahead on 36, ECI data showed.

"Triumph of public trust and dedication of workers," the Madhya Pradesh BJP tweeted, sharing glimpses of celebration in the state where it is set to claim a massive win.

The BJP, despite some exit polls giving the Congress an outside chance at ousting the party in the state, was ahead in 160 seats at noon.

A lead in 160 seats in Madhya Pradesh represents a staggering gain of 51 seats for the BJP, compared to 2018.

Incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the BJP's 'double engine' approach as the party surged ahead for a comfortable win. "The reason for this (win for the BJP) is the double-engine government and the welfare schemes. These touched the hearts of voters... we will win with a comfortable majority," he said.

Rajasthan will stick to its tradition of voting out the ruling government as trends put the BJP in a big lead over the ruling Congress. At 12:30 pm, the BJP was leading in 111 seats, showed trends.

The Congress, however, has crossed the halfway mark in Telangana. The numbers showed how projecting local leaders works for the Congress.

Jubilant workers with placards of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi celebrate the party's stunning results in Hyderabad.

Congress workers burn firecrackers outside the party office in Hyderabad to celebrate the party's lead in the Telangana Assembly elections