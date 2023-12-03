Dhol, Dance, Dominance: BJP, Congress Celebrations In 4 States In Pics

BJP and Congress workers danced to the beats of the dhol, celebrating the edge over the other as trends poured in.

Dhol, Dance, Dominance: BJP, Congress Celebrations In 4 States In Pics

BJP Celebration Rajasthan PTI

New Delhi:

Celebrations and cheers broke out outside BJP offices in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh as the party raced ahead of the Congress, trends at midday showed. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress had a firm lead, according to early trends. But by 11 am, the BJP caught up, taking over the rival.

The Congress is ahead with a comfortable lead in Telangana, reaching the majority mark, leaving the ruling BRS far behind, as per the latest trends of the Election Commission of India. The Congress is leading on 61 seats while the BRS is ahead on 36, ECI data showed.

BJP Celebration MP X

"Triumph of public trust and dedication of workers," the Madhya Pradesh BJP tweeted, sharing glimpses of celebration in the state where it is set to claim a massive win.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The BJP, despite some exit polls giving the Congress an outside chance at ousting the party in the state, was ahead in 160 seats at noon. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

A lead in 160 seats in Madhya Pradesh represents a staggering gain of 51 seats for the BJP, compared to 2018.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the BJP's 'double engine' approach as the party surged ahead for a comfortable win. "The reason for this (win for the BJP) is the double-engine government and the welfare schemes. These touched the hearts of voters... we will win with a comfortable majority," he said.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Rajasthan will stick to its tradition of voting out the ruling government as trends put the BJP in a big lead over the ruling Congress. At 12:30 pm, the BJP was leading in 111 seats, showed trends.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The Congress, however, has crossed the halfway mark in Telangana. The numbers showed how projecting local leaders works for the Congress.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Jubilant workers with placards of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi celebrate the party's stunning results in Hyderabad.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Congress workers burn firecrackers outside the party office in Hyderabad to celebrate the party's lead in the Telangana Assembly elections

.