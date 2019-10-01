'No Muslim Nation With Pakistan': Union Minister On Jammu And Kashmir

Dharmendra Pradhan said countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar don't support Pakistan. (File)

With Pakistan trying to garner international support against India after the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the BJP asserted on Tuesday that no major Muslim country is with Islamabad since they consider it an internal matter of India.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan cited his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar- to affirm that these nations support India's stand on the matter.

"No major Muslim country is with Pakistan. They don't consider it a religious issue but an internal matter of India," the petroleum minister said.

As part of its exercise to reach out to eminent personalities over the matter, Mr Pradhan claimed that BJP members met over five lakh "opinion makers" across the country.

The month-long exercise ended on Monday with top party leaders, including its president and Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and working president JP Nadda, addressing multiple rallies and other public events.

