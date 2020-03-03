Class 12 Student Forced To Remove Turban Before Exams In Madhya Pradesh, Probe Ordered

The student said he was forced to remove the turban. (Representational)

A Class 12 Sikh student appearing for his board exams was allegedly forced to remove his turban during a security check in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on Tuesday.

The student, while talking to reporters after the incident, said he refused to remove the turban initially and approached the centre in-charge who also asked him to "follow the rules". He then had to remove his turban and get it checked to be allowed to appear for the examination.

"...I was made to take off my turban while I was entering the examination hall. I tried to resist and also complained about it to the centre head but I was told that this was the examination process prescribed by the MP education board," the student said.

The state government has launched a probe into the matter and three officials, including the invigilator, have been removed from examination duty.

"After getting information, the teacher in question has been removed from the examination duty. We are further investigating the matter," Brajesh Pandey, senior official at the state Tribal Welfare department, told news agency PTI.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed anger over the incident and said such acts can't be tolerated in the state, Narendra Saluja, media coordinator of the Chief Minister, said.