May Consider Spot Fines At Airports For Covid Rules Violaton: Regulator

The DGCA urged airlines to ensure that Covid rules are followed at airports.

People found violating COVID-19 rules may be fined on the spot at airports, the country's civil aviation regulator said today as part of the government's efforts to increase surveillance at airports amid a surge in cases of coronavirus in India.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, said the compliance of Covid protocols is unsatisfactory at some airports. The regulator also urged airlines to ensure that rules, such as proper wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing in airports, are followed at airports.

"The possibility of taking punitive action, such as levy of spot fines in accordance with the law, shall also be explored with the local police authorities so as to serve a deterrent for violation of COVID-19 protocol," the DGCA said in a circular issued today.

Last week, senior officials of the DGCA said 15 passengers, who were found violating COVID-19 norms on domestic flights of three airlines between March 15 and 23, may be banned for three months by the airlines.

These are nine passengers of IndiGo, four of Alliance Air and two passengers of AirAsia India.

It had earlier asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear their masks "properly" despite repeated warnings and take action against them as per its rules.

The regulator allows carriers to ban passengers (putting them on a no-fly list) for three to 24 months for not following the rules.

While domestic flight frequencies are back to pre-pandemic levels, international fligths continue to face restrictions announced last March.