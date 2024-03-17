Devotees Injured During Stampede At Mathura Temple's Pre-Holi Event

The stampede took place around 1:15 pm.

A stampede broke out during a pre-Holi event at the revered Shreeji Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura today. The incident resulted in at least six devotees falling unconscious, with injuries reported among the crowd.

According to eyewitness accounts, the stampede took place around 1:15 pm. A large number of visitors, compounded by the special occasion of 'Laddoo Holi' and today being a Sunday, contributed to the overcrowding, police said.

CCTV footage captured at the temple showed a huge crowd grappling with a stampede-like situation. In the chaotic frenzy, some people appeared being dragged along by the sheer force of the crowd. Others were seen desperately pulling out fellow worshipers who had become trapped in the crush of bodies.

In the chaos, around six people lost consciousness, prompting immediate medical attention. A team of doctors stationed onsite administered first aid to the injured before transferring them to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Among those injured, the condition of two individuals is reported to be serious.

Soon after the stampede broke out, a contingent of police force was sent to the temple to restore order and assist with crowd control measures.