Devotee Offers Silver Pistol, Bullet, And Garlic At Mewar's Sanwaliya Seth Temple

A devotee offered a pistol, a bullet and two cloves of garlic, all made from pure silver, at the Sanwaliya Seth temple in Mewar, Rajasthan. The donation, believed to be a symbolic expression of protection and gratitude, has become the talk of the town, drawing attention from both devotees and locals.

The shrine, dedicated to a revered form of Lord Krishna, is no stranger to creative offerings. But the temple staff say the combination, involving a firearm and garlic, has been offered at the altar for the first time.

The devotee, who wished to remain anonymous, did not leave any written note or explanation behind, choosing instead to silently place the objects before the deity.

The silver pistol is said to weigh around 300 grams, while the bullet weighs nearly 190 grams. All items appear to have been custom-designed, with fine detailing.

While the exact motivation remains unclear, temple regulars believe the offering could represent a prayer for safety, strength and divine protection. The silver garlic, too, may symbolise prosperity, especially considering the sharp rise in garlic prices in recent times, which at one point touched Rs 45,000 per quintal.

Devotees at the Sanwaliya Seth temple are known for offering unique gifts when their prayers are fulfilled. Not too long ago, a devotee presented a silver mobile phone. A video captured the moment. First, a man and then a child carried the phone on a plate filled with currency notes of various denominations into the sanctum sanctorum and placed it in the donation box.

Other unusual gifts in the past included items such as handcuffs, miniature aircraft, tractors, and even representations of homes and farmland.

In December 2024, during a routine treasury count, the temple revealed an astounding collection of offerings, including Rs 23 crore in cash. Among the offerings were a one-kg gold biscuit, smaller gold bars, silver artefacts, a silver lock and key and flutes.

Over the years, the temple has grown into a major pilgrimage site. Local lore even suggests that the legendary poet and devotee Meerabai once offered her prayers at this site.