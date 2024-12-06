1 Kg Gold Biscuit, Rs 23 Crore Cash: Rajasthan Temple Gets Record Donations

This latest collection marks the largest recorded donations for the temple.

A gold biscuit weighing 1 kg, cash exceeding Rs 23 crore, a silver pistol and even silver handcuffs - the Sanwaliya Seth Temple in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of donations.

The famed Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, has revealed a jaw-dropping collection of offerings during its recent treasury count. The tally so far includes Rs 23 crore in cash, with one notable highlight being a gold biscuit weighing 1 kg. Devotees have also donated smaller gold biscuits, silver artefacts, and unique items like a silver pistol, a pure silver lock and key and flutes.

The temple treasury, opened after a two-month interval, is being counted in multiple phases due to the sheer volume of donations.

In the first phase, Rs 11.34 crore was counted. The second phase tallied Rs 3.60 crore. The third phase added Rs 4.27 crore to the total. As of now, the count stands at Rs 19.22 crore in cash, with further phases expected to wrap up in the coming days. The weighing and valuation of gold and silver items, collected from the donation boxes, online contributions, and gift rooms, remain ongoing.

The counting process carried out on the Amavasya (new moon) of every month, is expected to span 6-7 phases this time.

Located on the Chittorgarh-Udaipur highway, about 40 kilometres from Chittorgarh, the Sanwaliya Seth Temple is a key shrine for Vaishnav devotees. The temple's origins trace back to 1840 when a milkman, Bholaram Gurjar, reportedly had a divine dream revealing the location of three buried idols of Lord Krishna in a village. Excavations unearthed three idols that were subsequently installed at Mandaphiya, Bhadsoda, and Chapar.The Mandaphiya Temple is now the centrepiece of this triad, commonly referred to as Shri Sanwaliya Dham.

Over the years, the temple has grown to become one of the most revered pilgrimage sites, second only to Nathdwara among Vaishnav followers. According to local beliefs, the famed Hindu poet and mystic Meerabai also prayed at this temple.

