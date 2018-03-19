Devendra Fadnavis' Wife's "Blind Faith" In Patanjali Draws NCP Ire Women members of the NCP shouted slogans against Amruta Fadnavis in Solapur, outside the Patanjali event. Hema Malini also attended the event.

Share EMAIL PRINT Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, has been associated with various social causes in the recent past. Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife, who praised yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali brand of products, was at the receiving end of protests by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers at an event on Sunday.



Ms Fadnavis and actor-turned-politician Hema Malini attended a promotional programme for Patanjali Ayurved in Maharashtra's Solapur. The chief minister's wife claimed that people had "blind faith" on Patanjali products and the revenue generated from them was helping the nation.



Women members of the NCP shouted slogans against Amruta Fadnavis. The party workers, who demanded to know why a market was being made available for Patanjali products when the same was not being done for items made by women's self-help groups in the state, were detained for a brief time.



"No case was taken against any of them," news agency PTI quoted an official.



Patanjali Ayurved was co-founded by yoga guru-turned-entrepreneur Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna. The FMCG brand makes toothpaste, flour, shampoos, medicines and other household products.



Amruta Fadnavis, a banker who has been associated with various social causes in the recent past, describes herself as a playback singer and social worker on Twitter. She debuted as playback singer for the movie "Jai Gangaajal" starring Priyanka Chopra.

On social media, Amruta Fadnavis was asked to do more for Hindu festivals after she attended a Christmas-themed charity event. (File)



When Devendra Fadnavis was elected Chief Minister in 2014, she moved to Mumbai along with their daughter Divija.



(With inputs from PTI)



