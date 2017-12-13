Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Trolled For Promoting Christmas-Themed Charitable Event

launched-Be Santa-campaign, as Ambassador for @927BIGFM - to collect gifts from people -for poor children ,to bring smiles to their faces during this Christmas.Drop ur gifts at nearest @927BIGFM & Feel the joy -as best way to multiply your happiness is by sharing it with others🎅 pic.twitter.com/r5UTAi3nDY — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 12, 2017

Love , sharing & empathy have no religion - let's accept all positivity around us & stay away from negative thoughts & demotivating energies ! — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 12, 2017

In what seems to be a disturbing trend, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta found herself at the receiving end of online trolling on Tuesday for promoting a Christmas-themed charitable event in Mumbai.Right-wing supporters targeted both the Chief Minister and Ms Fadnavis with some going on to question if she was a Hindu before her marriage or not. Some predicted the downfall of Mr Fadnavis for this act and others asked her to do more for Hindu festivals.Trouble began when Ms Fadnavis put out this tweet, promoting a Christmas event organised by a FM radio channel.The trolling got to a point where Ms Fadnavis had to put out a clarification in which the Chief Minister and his office was tagged as well.This is not the first time a BJP leader has been targeted by right-wing internet trolls. Former BJP president and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was trolled for taking on trolls soon after the Amarnath terror attack in July earlier this year. When a comment on the Amarnath terror attack appeared to cross the line, Mr Singh had tweeted, "All Kashmiris are not terrorists". He also stressed that it was his job to ensure peace and tranquility in all parts of the country. This led to a barrage of tweets against the senior leader.