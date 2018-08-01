Develop Border Belts To Counter Chinese Economic Threat: Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh has demanded special package for the border states of Punjab and Rajasthan. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged the Union government to devise a comprehensive policy for developing the border belts into industrial hubs to counter the Chinese economic threat in the form of cheap Chinese goods being dumped in smaller towns and rural areas.

Reiterating his demand for a special package for the border states of Punjab and Rajasthan, the Chief Minister said he had taken up the issue with the Prime Minister of establishing industrial corridors in border areas, especially from Pathankot till the Pakistan border last month. Mr Singh added that he was hopeful of a positive response.

Addressing an interactive session with industry captains, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry and Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion in New Delhi on Wednesday, Mr Amarinder assured the industry that their investments would be safe in Punjab and his government would extend all possible support to them.

Pointing out that more than Rs 10,000 crore of investment had come into the state in the last one year, the Chief Minister said his government was targeting to triple the amount annually.

"Our government is there to facilitate industry, whose interests would be kept in mind while formulating policies," Mr Amarinder said, adding that the work culture in Punjab was highly conducive to promoting industry which will generate employment and revenue.