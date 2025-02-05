On Day 1 Of Bengal Business Summit, Mamata Banerjee's Big Announcement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made some big-ticket announcements at the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025. One of the biggest was on coal extraction from the Deucha Pachami block, located in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

"Deucha Pachami, which is one of the largest coal blocks in the world, world's second largest with a reserve 1240 million tonnes of coal and 2600 million tonnes of basalt, from tomorrow it will begin," she said.

A historic milestone for Bengal!



Coal extraction at Deocha Pachami in Birbhum marks the beginning of a new era of growth, opportunity, and self-reliance. With land acquisition and compensation for locals completed, Smt. @MamataOfficial, from the prestigious BGBS stage, announced... pic.twitter.com/yPUNWdwl1x — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 5, 2025



This, she added, will create more jobs and "for next 100 years there will be no power crisis, no power problem".

"Everything is ready. Land has been acquired. Service to the tribal people, the local people have been provided... I am grateful to the local people... You will be happy to know that more than one lakh people will be working here. And there will be so many ancillary industries also. Millions of people will benefit," she said.

Also attending the event was Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, which is close to Deucha Pachami site.

"Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, West Bengal has emerged as a hub for industry and investment, both nationally and internationally. This significant development has far-reaching implications, particularly in fostering stronger inter-state relations that can propel mutual growth and position West Bengal as a key driver of India's economic growth," Mr Soren said.

Younten Phuntsho, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock also attended the event after the initial confusion over who from Bhutan would represent the country. "Bhutan and West Bengal share a deep appreciation for sustainability and nature... As a landlocked country, Bhutan depends on gracious neighbours like West Bengal. The connectivity to Siliguri serves as a game-changer that will boost the economic growth of both regions," Younten Phuntsho said.

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and MD of JSW Group who announced investments in the power sector in West Bengal said, "It is always inspiring to see the passion and love with which Mamata Didi is transforming Bengal. Announced an investment of Rs 20,000 crore - our largest investment in the state to date."

Apart from announcing a Rs 16000 crore investment in West Bengal in power sector, Mr Jindal said the group will be ready to double it when the requirement arises, His group, he added, is looking at investing in the Durgapur Airport to make it a second air hub in West Bengal.

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani also had words of praise for Mamata Banerjee.

"Bengal's greatest asset is its people-a population of over 100 million, rich in talent and potential. Reliance, which began its journey in the State with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in 2016, has since expanded its commitment twenty-fold to over Rs 50,000 crore, with plans to double this in the coming decade. Its partnership with the State has created over one lakh direct jobs and made a significant impact on economic growth," he said.

Ms Banerjee concluded the inaugural ceremony by focussing on Bengal's collaborative growth with other states and nations.

"Bengal's remarkable economic progress is reflected in its 4.73x increase in tax revenue, 13.85x rise in capital expenditure, 13.38x surge in social sector investment and 10.17x growth in agriculture and allied sectors driving inclusive and sustainable development," she added.