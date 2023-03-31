Details Of PM Degree Not Needed, Says Court, Fines Arvind Kejriwal: Report

The Gujarat University was asked to furnish information on PM Modi's Master's degree in 2016.

An order directing the Gujarat University to reveal details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree was set aside today by the state High Court, which said the information is not needed.

The Gujarat High Court also fined Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Rs 25,000 for asking for the details.

Mr Kejriwal has to deposit the money with the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority.

The Central Information Commission had directed the Gujarat University to furnish information on PM Modi's Master's degree in 2016.