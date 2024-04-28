'Destroying Karnataka': PM Modi Attacks Congress Over Student's Murder

PM Modi also criticised Congress for rejecting Ram Temple inauguration invitation (File)

Attacking the Siddaramaiah government over the Hubballi murder incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the whole nation is worried about the law and order situation in Karnataka, adding that the Congress party is desperate to destroy the state.

Addressing an election rally in Uttara Kannada, Prime Minister Modi said, "The entire nation is worried about what happened to one of the daughters in the state. They are worried about law and order situation in Karnataka. Parents are worried about their daughters residing in Karnataka. This is due to the sins committed by Congress. How can someone get the guts to murder someone on a college campus? They who committed crime know that those hungry for vote bank will save them in a few days."

"The Congress government is busy destroying Karnataka. Instead of controlling crime, Congress is promoting an anti-social and anti-national mindset," the Prime Minister said.

Neha (23), the daughter of Congress councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on April 18.

The accused, Fayaz Khondunaik, who fled the scene after the stabbing attack, was subsequently arrested. Neha was a first-year MCA student and the assailant, Fayaz, was her former classmate.

The Prime Minister further slammed the Congress party for rejecting an invitation to the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration ceremony earlier in January this year.

"On one side there are those in hunger of vote bank rejected the invitation to the Ram temple and on the other side, there is an Ansari family, Iqbal Ansari whose entire family fought the case against Ram Temple for three generations but when the Supreme Court's verdict came, he accepted it. The trustees of Ram Temple when invited the Ansari, he attended the 'Pran Pratistha," he said.

Polling was conducted on Friday in 14 parliamentary constituencies of Karnataka during the second phase of the Lok Sabha election. The remaining seats will go to the polls on May 7. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

