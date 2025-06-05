Despite Pak Pressure, Malaysia Warmly Welcomed Indian Delegation: BJP MP Hemang Joshi To NDTV

In a major diplomatic success for India, Malaysia extended a warm and official welcome to an Indian parliamentary delegation despite behind-the-scenes pressure from Pakistan, said BJP MP Dr Hemang Joshi in an exclusive conversation with NDTV after returning from a five-nation visit.

Dr Joshi, part of the multi-party delegation that toured Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, revealed that Pakistan made indirect attempts to derail the Malaysian leg of the tour, but failed to achieve any disruption.

"We had ten programmes scheduled in Malaysia and completed all of them as planned," he said. "Despite it being a national holiday on the King's birthday, we were able to meet the Malaysian Speaker and leaders from all major political parties."

Malaysia, Indonesia Reject Pakistan's Terror Narrative

Dr Joshi said the visit was particularly significant in Muslim-majority nations like Malaysia and Indonesia, where Pakistan has historically tried to influence public perception against India.

"Pakistan's propaganda found no takers. Both countries made it clear that terrorism and violence have no place in Islam and condemned any justification of terror in the name of religion," he said.

He noted that the positive response from Malaysian counterparts exceeded expectations, especially considering Islamabad's confidence that the Indian delegation would be sidelined.

Pakistan's Reaction "Proof of Our Success"

Following the delegation's engagements in Malaysia, Pakistan issued an official press release in protest-something Dr Joshi described as a confirmation of India's effective outreach.

"Their press release only shows they were shaken by our success. It's a clear indication that we made a strong impact," he told NDTV.

The delegation also sought support from Malaysia on issues like India's case at the FATF and the OIC, where Pakistan has consistently attempted to push anti-India resolutions.

"Rahul Gandhi's Statements Embolden Pakistan"

Dr Joshi also launched a strong political attack back home, targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He accused Mr Gandhi of making remarks that damage India's image and are celebrated more in Pakistan than in India.

"It is shameful. His words hurt the morale of our armed forces and citizens alike. We've urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to guide him on basic parliamentary conduct," Dr Joshi said.

The five-nation tour is part of India's growing effort to build international consensus against terrorism, while countering Pakistan's narrative across diplomatic and global platforms.