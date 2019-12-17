Despite Agitation, Situation Normal In Most Central Universities: Centre

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University clashed with police earlier this week.

The centre today downplayed concerns of ongoing protests against the amended Citizenship Act affecting students' education, saying that the situation in 42 central universities is "normal" and examinations are being held on schedule. Only a few institutions -- such as the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) -- have been hit, it said.

"Semester exams were held in most central universities as per schedule," a senior functionary of the Union Home Ministry said, adding that some examinations in the Jamia Millia Islamia University and AMU have been rescheduled.

The official said that only a few of the 42 central universities in the country witnessed protests, and even they were peaceful. Violence was reported only from Jamia Millia Islamia University and AMU, he added.

The officer said that the Ministry of Human Resource Development is yet to receive a formal request for a high-level probe into the clashes at Jamia Millia University. "The ministry did get a report from Jamia about the incident that took place on December 15, where they mentioned a resolution taken by the university's executive committee to seek a high-level inquiry. However, no formal request in this regard has come so far," he added.

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration has accused the police of barging into the university campus, rounding up students and detaining nearly 100 students on Sunday. The students were released only after students gathered outside the Delhi police headquarters in a massive show of strength through that night.

Students and opposition parties have launched protests across the country over the amended citizenship law, which makes it easier for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become Indian nationals. Critics say the law is inherently discriminatory, and goes against the secular principles of the constitution.