"Appropriate Decision" In Mahua Moitra Case After Investigation: Trinamool

The Trinamool Congress leadership will take an appropriate decision regarding the allegations against its MP Mahua Moitra after the Parliamentary panel probing the matter completes its investigation, Trinamool's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said today.

Mr O'Brien's remarks to news agency PTI come amid the BJP's sharp attack on Trinamool, questioning its silence on the serious allegations against the Krishnanagar MP.

Ms Moitra has been accused of receiving cash and expensive gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions in parliament. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking an investigation into allegations that Ms Moitra received bribes from the businessman and also shared her parliament login credentials. The Trinamool MP has trashed the allegations.

Responding to a question on the massive row, Mr O'Brien said the party has "observed reports in the media". "The member concerned has been advised by the party leadership to clarify her position regarding the allegations levelled against her. She has already done that. However, since the matter has to do with an elected MP, her rights and privileges, let the matter be investigated by the right forum of Parliament, after which the party leadership will take an appropriate decision," he told the PTI.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool has so far avoided commenting on the explosive allegations against Ms Moitra.

Asked about the matter, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh yesterday said the party "will not say a word" on this issue. "The person (Ms Moitra) may explain or answer the issue. We are observing the issue and gathering information, but we don't want to comment now," Mr Ghosh told news agency ANI.

The Opposition party's silence in the matter has drawn a sharp attack from the BJP. The party's leaders have claimed that Ms Banerjee had "abandoned" Ms Moitra and thrown several questions at the Trinamool leadership, including why Ms Moitra has not been sacked yet.

"TMC's official stand on Mahua Moitra is that 'We won't comment. Said MP will defend herself'. Does it mean: 1)TMC accepts Mahua Moitra has made serious breaches including giving her log-in to be operated from foreign soil by a rival corporate entity in exchange for kickbacks? 2) If so, then why is TMC still retaining her rather than sacking her?" BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla asked in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Dubey, BJP MP from Godda, has also sought a Lokpal probe against the Trinamool MP. He has said he is in possession of a letter by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai detailing "disturbing facts with detailed proof". "In the letter, Mr Dehadrai provides in great detail how, when and where Ms Moitra received bribes from a businessman Sh Darshan Hiranandani," the BJP MP's complaint said.

Darshan Hiranandani has claimed in an affidavit that Ms Moitra asked him for various favours, including expensive luxury items. The businessman also alleged that the MP had given him her parliament login credentials and that she saw attacking the Adani Group as a way to become famous.

