Dental Student, 20, Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru Allegedly Due To Exam Stress

A 20-year-old student died by suicide allegedly due to the stress of examinations in Bengaluru on Sunday, officials said.

According to the police, Soumya jumped from the fourth floor of her residence at Victory Harmony Apartment in the Hebbal area around 12:45 pm.

She was a second-year dental student at KLE Dental College.

Officials said that the woman had been struggling with exam-related depression.

Police are suspecting that the mental pressure during exams led her to take her own life.

The police have filed a case, and an investigation is underway, they said.

5 students died by suicide

Upset over Class 12 results, at least five cases of students dying by suicide were reported in Karnataka earlier this month. The incidents were reported from Mysuru, Ballari, Davanagere, Haveri district, and Bengaluru city.

While announcing the results, Karnataka education minister Madhu Bangarappa had said that they are not declaring any students as 'failed'.

"This is the result of the first examination. Two more rounds of exams will be held for students who haven't passed. Our department has decided to hold three exams for students. We are not declaring any student as failed. We are only announcing the results of the candidates who passed," he said.

The minister added, "Since the exam process is still ongoing, students have the opportunity to appear for the second and third attempts. Once the entire process is complete, the final result percentages will be updated accordingly."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also appealed the students who did not clear the exams to "not give into disappointment".

"Please don't take any hasty decisions. Life is much bigger, and there will certainly be another chance to face the exam and pass with better marks. Do not let despair take over - stay calm and composed," he said.