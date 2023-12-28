Dense Fog To Cover Delhi-NCR, North India Till New Year's Day: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said dense fog will cover parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab till December 31. The weather office issued an advisory, a day after a thick blanket of haze, which covered much of north India, delayed over 110 flights and 25 trains in Delhi.

The IMD predicted "very dense fog for late night and morning hours" till New Year's Day. Although Delhi saw improved visibility this morning, foggy weather continues to prevail in the NCR region.