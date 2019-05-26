Denied Visa Extension, Padma Shri Winner Says Will Return Award: Report

Friederike Irina Bruning, an animal rights activist, has been living in India for over 35 years.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a report today after a German Padma Shri awardee threatened to return her award, reportedly over being denied visa extension.

German national Friederike Irina Bruning, 61, who was awarded the Padma Shri for cow protection this year, has threatened to return her reward after her application for visa extension for further stay in India was rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs, according to a media report.

Reacting to the media report, Ms Swaraj tweeted: "Thanks for bringing this to my notice. I have asked for a report."