Denied Visa Extension, Padma Shri Winner Says Will Return Award: Report

German national Friederike Irina Bruning, 61, who was awarded the Padma Shri for cow protection this year, has threatened to return her reward after her application for visa extension was rejected, a media report said .

All India | | Updated: May 26, 2019 21:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Denied Visa Extension, Padma Shri Winner Says Will Return Award: Report

Friederike Irina Bruning, an animal rights activist, has been living in India for over 35 years.


New Delhi: 

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a report today after a German Padma Shri awardee threatened to return her award, reportedly over being denied visa extension.

German national Friederike Irina Bruning, 61, who was awarded the Padma Shri for cow protection this year, has threatened to return her reward after her application for visa extension for further stay in India was rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs, according to a media report.

Reacting to the media report, Ms Swaraj tweeted: "Thanks for bringing this to my notice. I have asked for a report."

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Friederike Irina BruningGerman Padma Shri awardee

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live NewsElection Results 2019Election NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup Schedule

................................ Advertisement ................................