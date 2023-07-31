Dengue Cases Spike In Delhi: Symptoms And Prevention

Symptoms of dengue begin to surface within 6 days after being infected. (Representational)

Delhi recorded 56 fresh dengue cases in the past week, the municipal corporation of Delhi reported on Monday. The total number of cases, till July 28, stood at 243. The municipal corporation's report revealed that 72 malaria cases were reported between January 1 to July 28. In the same period, the national capital reported 169 dengue cases. The number of dengue cases in July so far was 121. The figure has only increased from the last two months - 40 dengue cases in June, and 23 cases in May.

Symptoms of Dengue

Symptoms of dengue begin to surface within 6 days after being infected. One of the most common symptoms of dengue is high fever. Apart from this, severe headaches, nausea, fatigue, joint and muscle pain, as well as rashes on the skin are some other symptoms, which tend to surface after 5 days of the onset of fever. In many cases, patients also experience mild bleeding.

A lot of times, people tend to mistake mild symptoms of dengue for viral infection or flu. If not treated timely and properly, dengue can lead to health complications like hemorrhagic fever. This condition can damage lymph and blood vessels, liver enlargement, circulatory system failure, cause high fever, and bleeding from the nose and gums. The symptoms can also induce massive bleeding and cause shock and death, this condition is known as Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS).

Prevention of Dengue Fever

Amid the rising dengue cases, the best way to tackle dengue infections is to swear by: "prevention is the best cure." Increase the use of mosquito repellents, even if you are at home. Whenever you step outside, make sure to cover yourself properly. Do not step out in grassy areas, especially at night.

