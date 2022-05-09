Bulldozers At Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Site Of Citizenship Law Protests

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is set to carry out an anti-encroachment drive today at Shaheen Bagh, centre of the massive protest against the contentious citizenship law.

The exercise, earlier scheduled to be held on Friday, had been cancelled due to the unavailability of adequate security forces.

This morning, Delhi Police provided force at the site for the demolition drive.

Visuals showed bulldozers reaching the area to remove encroachment amid heavy police presence. Police personnel removed Congress supporters protesting against the exercise.

"Municipality will do its work, our workers and officials are ready, teams & bulldozers have been organised. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are, be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh," Rajpal, chairman of the standing committee of SDMC central zone, told news agency ANI.

South Delhi mayor Mukesh Suryan told news agency ANI that adequate police force is necessary for maintaining law and order in the area during the anti-encroachment drive. People of Delhi support this drive, he added.

The SDMC has prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from these areas.

Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the party-ruled civic body's mayor last month, demanding removal of encroachment by "Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements".

The demolition drive today will take place under the shadow of a similar exercise in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri, days after a communal clash broke out in the area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The April 20 exercise threw up heart-rending visuals of people begging authorities to stop as bulldozers razed homes and shops that were their sole means of earning a living.

The exercise continued even after a Supreme Court's stay order, with the authorities claiming they had not received the order yet. The court had to make another intervention before the exercise stopped. The Supreme Court had taken serious note of the continuation of the drive even after its order. Incidentally, a hearing on the matter is scheduled for today.

While Raja Iqbal Singh, mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, had termed the drive in Jahangirpuri a "routine exercise", the timing, especially since it came right after the BJP's chief letter, prompted questions on political motives.