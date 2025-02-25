"Sword Over South States": MK Stalin Slams Delimitation, 'Hindi Imposition'

The delimitation exercise expected next year - i.e., redrawing of parliamentary constituencies based on population levels, which will alter the proportion of Lok Sabha MPs from southern states - is the latest flashpoint between Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and the BJP-led centre, adding to face-offs over the National Education Policy and appointment of Vice Chancellors for state-run universities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday called for an all-party meeting next week to discuss the delimitation issue, which he said would lead to his state, "which leads in all spheres... which has achieved population control", having its voice in the Parliament "crushed".

"Our representation in Parliament will reduce... Tamil Nadu's voice is being stifled. This is a matter of Tamil Nadu's rights. All political parties should speak across party lines..."

The delimitation issue is like "a sword is hanging over southern states", he added.

"It is not just about numbers... it is about our rights. I invite all parties to discuss NEET (the entrance test for medical courses, another source of friction), the three-language policy (which the DMK has called 'Hindi imposition'), allocation of funds from the centre," Mr Stalin said.

The Delimitation Spectre

The delimitation exercise could either see Tamil Nadu gain only two seats - going from 39 to 41 - despite having controlled its population levels, or, as Mr Stalin raged, have its numbers slashed by eight. The latter option is in case the centre opts to redistribute the existing 543 seats.

If there is a delimitation, the Lok Sabha strength will jump from 543 to over 750.

This would mean some states, including Uttar Pradesh - India's most populous and a BJP stronghold - will get nearly 60 per cent more seats, jumping from 80 to 126.

And others, like Kerala - the state that has best controlled population growth, a critical factor as the country and world battles climate change, unemployment, and resource scarcity - could lose a seat.

Critics have pointed to this possible dramatic alteration - in UP and some other states, many of which are seen as BJP bastions - to suggest the saffron party will find it easier to win elections.

In October last year, the Chief Minister had spoken on this, offering an eyebrow-raising 'solution'.

Presiding over the state-sponsored marriages of 31 couples, Mr Stalin spoke of a Tamil tradition in which elders bless young couples with 16 kinds of wealth, including children.

What Centre Said

Sources in the central government have told NDTV southern states' better track record in controlling population growth will be considered. Fears that they will be penalised will be allayed, sources said.

'Hindi Language War'

Meanwhile, speaking after a cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister also doubled down on 'fighting talk' from his son and deputy, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and said Tamil Nadu is ready for another 'language war'.

On the topic of the education policy and the Tamil Nadu BJP's push for the three-language policy in state-run schools (which the DMK has called 'Hindi imposition'), Mr Stalin echoed his son's remarks about a 'language war'; the reference was to fierce riots in the 1930s and '60s on this issue.

"Yes, we are ready for it," Mr Stalin declared.

Last week Mr Stalin and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote letters on the language policy face-off. There is "no question of imposing any language" but there is an "over-reliance on foreign languages, limiting students' exposure to linguistic roots", Mr Pradhan said.

Mr Stalin, meanwhile, wrote to Mr Modi to complain about Mr Pradhan warning the Tamil Nadu government to comply with the policy or forfeit release of education funds from the centre.

With input from agencies

