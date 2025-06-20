Delhi's Lodhi Gardens, Shantipath Among Civic Body's Yoga Day Venues

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will celebrate the International Yoga Day (IYD) 2025 on Saturday at eight iconic venues, including Lodhi Garden and Shantipath, the civic agency's Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said.

Chahal inspected several designated venues on Friday to review the on-ground preparations and said the main yoga day events will be held at Kartavya Path (South Lawn), Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Lawn at Shantipath, Central Park (Connaught Place), Pandara Park, New Moti Bagh (IAS Residences), and Sanjay Jheel (Lakshmi Bai Nagar).

During the inspection he assessed logistical arrangements, venue readiness, signage, participation planning, and coordination with yoga partner institutions.

Chahal emphasised that this initiative is part of NDMC's broader commitment to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, wherein health and wellness are fundamental to achieving national goals.

"Promoting yoga strengthens the foundation of a healthy and aware citizenry. A fit and mindful population is the real strength of a developed India," he said.

He said prominent personalities and VVIPs are expected to participate at various locations to perform yoga alongside citizens.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that every site is thoroughly inspected, and all necessary arrangements are in place, particularly from the safety and security point of view," he said.

These sessions will be conducted in collaboration with leading yoga organizations, including Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Art of Living, Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Gayatri Parivar, among others.

Each venue is expected to see participation ranging from 300 to 2,000 individuals, representing a vibrant cross-section of the community.

Mr Chahal appealed to citizens to participate wholeheartedly in the IDY celebrations and adopt yoga as a daily practice. "A physically, mentally, and spiritually healthy society is essential to realize the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047," he added.

