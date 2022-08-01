Delhi's Covid Positivity Highest In 6 Months At 11.41%, 822 New Cases

Delhi's Covid positivity rate rose to 11.41 per cent today, the highest in 6 months, according to data shared by the health department. The national capital reported 822 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate in Delhi was above 5 per cent for the tenth day in a row. Delhi had reported a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent on January 24.

With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,56,593 while the death toll stood at 26,313. A total of 7,205 tests were conducted the previous day to detect COVID-19.