Delhi's Air Quality Improves Marginally After 4 Days, But Remains 'Poor'

Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Saturday morning nearly four days after the national capital reeled under toxic air pollution, however, it still remains in the 'poor' category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi dropped to 230 this morning - from Friday's reading of 270.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), the air quality in Delhi has improved due to a sudden change in wind direction and speed. Despite the improvement, weather experts have cautioned that the relief may be short-lived, as pollution levels are expected to rise again in the next three days, reported news agency PTI.

The air quality index is likely to touch 400 by October 31, the weather system said.

Fearing further air quality deterioration after Diwali, the Delhi government has imposed stage two of the GRAP or the Graded Response Action Plan. Under this stage, there are restrictions on the use of coal, firewood, and diesel generator sets across Delhi-NCR. The administration will carry out mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on roads daily, while people have been advised to use public transport and minimize the use of personal vehicles.

On Friday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted a demonstration showcasing drone-based services to identify sources of pollution in hotspot areas. He also discussed the recently released 21-point Winter Action Plan designed to tackle various pollution sources, including dust, vehicle emissions, and open burning, reported PTI.

"The Delhi government is working tirelessly day and night to combat pollution," he said.

According to Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the civic body has formed 372 surveillance teams to monitor pollution. A total of 57,000 sanitation workers have been deployed for manual sweeping on the roads, while 195 water sprinklers and jetting machines have been stationed across the national capital. Thirty anti-smog guns have also been installed at polluted locations identified by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Mayor said.

Some of the neighbouring states are witnessing a poor air quality index - Uttar Pradesh at 254 AQI, Haryana at 267 AQI, and Rajasthan at 243 AQI.