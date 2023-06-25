Delhi Woman Dies In Freak Electrocution At Railway Station Amid Rain

Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of Preet Vihar in East Delhi, reached the railway station around 5:30 am.

A woman today died at the New Delhi railway station after getting electrocuted amid waterlogging due to incessant rains in the national capital since last night.

Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of Preet Vihar in East Delhi, reached the railway station around 5:30 in the morning along with two women and three children. She held on to an electric pole to avoid puddles when she suffered a massive jolt of power, causing her death.

Onlookers rushed her to a hospital in an attempt to save her life, but she died during treatment, police said.

The accident occurred near exit number one of the New Delhi railway station, police said in a statement, adding that they found the woman unconscious on reaching the spot.

"Immediately, they, along with injured Sakshi Ahuja' sister Madhvi Chopta, took her to LHMC (Lady Hardinge Medical College) hospital where doctor declared her brought dead," the police said.

The victim's sister, Madhvi Chopra, then filed a complaint alleging negligence by concerned authorities, based on which a case was filed, they added.

Visuals showed naked electric wires at the bottom of the pole, which is suspected to have caused the freak accident.

Railways and the police are probing the incident. A case has been registered, and the police are investigating who is responsible for the negligence.

"5 cm maximum rainfall was recorded in Delhi today, and rain will continue for the next two days," Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, India Meteorological Department, said.