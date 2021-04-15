Delhi Weekend Curfew: What's Allowed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced a weekend curfew as the national capital sees a record surge in Covid infections. "We need to do something urgently to control the spike in Covid cases. For this, we have taken a decision that there will be a weekend curfew in Delhi. However, let me make it clear, that essential services and those - whose marriage dates and venues are fixed - will be issued special passes," the Chief Minister said today.
Here's a list of what's allowed and what's not amid the weekend curfew in Delhi:
- Only essential services to operate
- Curfew passes for marriages and other permitted activities
- Gym, pools, malls, to be closed
- Cinema halls allowed at 30 per cent capacity
- 1 weekly market allowed per day per zone
- Only Take-aways; No Dine in restaurants