Delhi Reports Over 17,000 Coronavirus Cases In New One-Day Record

On Tuesday, Delhi logged 13,500 fresh Covid cases over a 24-hour period (File)

Delhi logged more than 17,000 fresh cases of coronavirus -- another record high since the pandemic reached the national capital last year -- and almost double the 9925 cases recorded in financial capital Mumbai. The number of fatalities was 104 -- the highest since November 30. Fifty-four people died in Mumbai.

The second wave of Covid has hit Delhi hard, with the city logging more than 10,000 cases a day since Sunday. On Tuesday, the city recorded 13,500 fresh Covid cases over a 24-hour period, taking the total to 7,36,788.

Delhi has already taken measures to increase medical facilities -- today the government attached banquet halls, schools, sports complexes to hospitals in a move that's expected to provide an additional 875 beds.

Calling the ongoing Covid wave "far more dangerous" than anything the city has seen so far, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a series of restrictions earlier this week.

Besides night curfew, the fresh restrictions included a ban on all gatherings -- social, religious or political. The number of attendees at weddings was capped at 50. Only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

Restaurants, bars and cinemas will operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacity, the government said.

The government is committed to ensuring adequate availability of vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this evening during a meeting on Covid with Governors and Lieutenant Governors. The government has already given clearance to the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine and decided to fast-track emergency approval for eligible vaccines used in western nations and Japan.