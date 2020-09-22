Delhi, Parts Of Uttar Pradesh To Get Rain: Met Office

Delhi weather news: The National capital and parts of UP are likely to get rain (representational image)

Delhi Weather News: The national capital and its neighbouring areas, and parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to get rain and thunderstorm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Tuesday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in Uttar Pradesh including Bulandshahr, Amroha, Garh Mukteshwar, Siyana, Meerut, Anupshahr, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Dibai, Khurja, Pahasu, Sikandrabad, and isolated places of Delhi and Greater Noida during next 2 hours," the IMD said.

Earlier on Sunday, senior scientist at the IMD Rajendra Kumar Jenamani had said, "North-west India, particularly Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will get good rain on September 23."

Mr Jenamani added that overall, India has received a seven per cent more rainfall this year, but north-west India saw a 15 per cent less than normal rain so far. The weather expert attributed this to fewer Western disturbances in northwest India this year.