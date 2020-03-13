AAP Leader Assures Help To Family Of Intel Staff Killed In Delhi Clashes

Durgesh Pathak assured all possible help from the Delhi government to the family.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Friday met the family of Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer who lost his life in northeast Delhi violence in February.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Durgesh Pathak said he met the family and assured all the help.

Ankit Sharma's body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area on February 27, a day after he went missing.

The Delhi Police had arrested suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the case.