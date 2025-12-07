Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of AP Dhillon Concert

Delhi Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory ahead of singer AP Dhillon's concert at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on 7 December 2025. The concert will take place from 6 pm to 10 pm, and with large crowds expected, Delhi Traffic police have shared instructions to manage traffic, parking and entry smoothly around the venue.

To control crowds, Delhi traffic police have announced special restrictions and route changes on major roads surrounding the stadium.

In view of the “AP Dhillon: One Of One Tour” at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium (Main Arena) on 07.12.2025, special traffic arrangements will remain in force to ensure smooth movement and public convenience.



📍 ROADS TO AVOID (03:00 PM – 11:00 PM)

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply from Rajghat to IP Marg during the event.

These are the following routes on which restrictions are imposed:

IP Marg (Mahatma Gandhi Marg)

Vikas Marg

Ring Road (from Rajghat to IP Depot)

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply from Rajghat to IP Marg during the event.

People are advised to avoid these roads from 3 pm to 11 pm on December 7th, as heavy crowds are expected during this time.

Entry Gates For The Concert

Visitors must use their designated entry gates according to their designated route.

Gates 7 and 8 will open only via Velodrome Road.

Entry to Gates 21, 22, and 23 will be via MGM Road.

Gates 16 and 18, located on Ring Road, will also be accessible via MGM Road.

Parking Rules

Parking will be strictly monitored and available only to vehicles with official parking labels. Only vehicles with labels will be allowed to park near the stadium, and the labels must be displayed on the windscreen.

Here are the rules made for parking: