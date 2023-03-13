Delhi Tourists Attacked With Sword And Knives In Goa, 3 Arrested So Far

A preliminary enquiry has also been initiated against the investigating officer of the case.

A family from Delhi which was visiting Goa earlier this month has alleged they were attacked with swords and knives by locals in the Anjuna area, leaving at least one seriously injured. The Goa police has arrested three people, and charged them with attempt to murder. A preliminary enquiry has also been initiated against the investigating officer after accusations from the victims that the police went soft on the attackers.

47-year-old Ashwini Kumar Chandrani, a resident of Delhi, was assaulted by the "gang residents" of Anjuna with fist blows, kicks, belts, baseball bat, and knife at around 5 pm on March 5, causing him and family members injuries, the police said, adding that the family filed a complaint against one Roshan and other unknown persons.

Anjuna Police said that during the course of investigation, they found that the assault was with knife and other weapons on vital parts of the body, hence section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder) was invoked.

With help of CCTV footage, the police have identified the accused in the assault and arrested Royston Reginaldo Dias allies Roshan, Nyron Reginaldo Dias, and Kashinath Vishvor Agarqadekae -- all residents of Anjuna. They are searching for others involved in the attack, police said.

A person named Jatin Sharma shared a horrific video of the attack on his Instagram profile, showing a group of people attacking him and his family members with swords and knives. According to a woman in another video in the post, who was narrating the incident with the injured man by her side, said they checked into the Spazio Leisure Resort in Goa's Anjuna and had a small altercation with the staff which they reported to the manager who fired the concerned staff member. After this incident, the staff allegedly called his accomplices, who gathered outside the resort and attacked the family members with knives and swords, they said.

Jivba Dalvi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mapusa, has said that remaining accused involved in the assault will be arrested, and a strong case will be built against them.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has called the incident "shocking and intolerable", and assured "harshest action" against the perpetrators.

"Today's violent incident in Anjuna is shocking and intolerable. I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators. Such anti-social elements are a threat to the peace and safety of the people in the State, and will be dealt with strictly," he tweeted yesterday.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case has been handed over to another officer.