Delhi Top Cop's Son Was Taken To A Wedding, Then Killed Over A Loan

Lakshya Chauhan was a lawyer at Tis Hazari court.

Lakshya Chauhan, the 24-year-old son of Delhi Police's Assistant Commissioner Yashpal Singh, went to Haryana with two others to attend a wedding. By the end of the revelry, he was killed and his body was found in a canal.

Mr Chauhan, a lawyer at Tis Hazari court, was allegedly pushed into a canal in Haryana by two of his friends, Vikas Bhardwaj and his accomplice Abhishek, over a simmering financial dispute.

The unfolding tragedy began on Monday when Mr Chauhan, accompanied by Bhardwaj and Abhishek, set out to attend a wedding in Sonepat. When he failed to return home the next day, ACP Yashpal Singh filed a missing complaint, triggering a search operation.

As the investigation progressed, it was revealed that the financial dispute between Mr Chauhan and Bhardwaj had escalated, leading to a sinister plan to eliminate him. Bhardwaj alleged that Mr Chauhan had taken a loan and consistently refused to repay, causing tension between the two.

Abhishek, detained after a week-long search, disclosed that Bhardwaj had invited him to the marriage function and shared his grievances about Mr Chauhan. The two hatched a plan to murder the top cop's son during their return journey.

After leaving the wedding function post-midnight, the trio stopped near the Munak Canal to answer nature's call. Exploiting the situation, Bhardwaj and Abhishek allegedly pushed Mr Chauhan into the canal and fled the scene in his car.

Upon their return to Delhi, Bhardwaj dropped Abhishek in Narela before disappearing. Abhishek was later apprehended, and based on his statement, a police case was registered.

The police are intensifying efforts to trace Bhardwaj.