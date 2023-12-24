Delhi Teen Dies A Week After Being Beaten Up By School Student

Police said that the boy went home after receiving first aid at a nearby clinic. (File)

A class 12 student succumbed to injuries on Saturday, eight days after allegedly being beaten up by a group of people including another student, Delhi Police said.

The 17-year-old boy was returning home from school on December 15 when he had a fight with another school student, who along with others attacked him, according to the police.

"Police said that the boy sustained injuries on his head and face. No medico-legal case was made, as both parties had settled the matter later," they said.

Police said that the boy went home after receiving first aid at a nearby clinic.

"Investigation revealed that both schoolboys had a verbal spat on December 12 outside school. On December 15, the accused and others accosted and assaulted the victim after school in D Block area at Bhajanpura. The victim suffered injuries to his face and head but was taken home after first aid," police said.

"Yesterday morning, the victim's health started deteriorating and he lost consciousness. He was taken to GTB Hospital, where the doctors referred him to RML Hospital," they said, adding that immediately a case of assault was registered on the complaint of the boy's father.

"Later, information was received from RML Hospital on December 23 at 10.30 p.m. that the victim had died in hospital while undergoing treatment," police said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in the matter at Bhajanpura police station.

